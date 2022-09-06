Businessman acquitted of bribery

[File Photo]

A Nadi businessman facing a charge of bribery has today been acquitted by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Munif Mohammed was accused of bribing a Woman Police Inspector of hair products in 2016 while she was on duty.

In delivering his ruling, Magistrate Peni Dalituicama stated that the evidence given by the prosecution witness was not sufficient to prove the intent of bribery.

Dalituicama further said there were doubts in the evidence given by the state witnesses and that it lacked weight.

He ruled that Mohammed had no case to answer.