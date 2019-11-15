Court
Bus driver and checker face drug charges
June 23, 2020 9:45 am
Two men in their 20's have been charged for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities. [File Photo]
Two men in their 20’s have been charged for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.
They will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.
The first accused is a bus driver in his late 20s and the second accused is a bus checker also in his late 20s.
Article continues after advertisement
The two were arrested by officers from Valelevu following a search conducted inside their bus while en route to Nausori.
The officers seized two plastics containing white crystal confirmed to be methamphetamine.
The arrest was successful due to a tip off.
Sponsored Links