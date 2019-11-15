Bus driver and checker face drug charges

Two men in their 20’s have been charged for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

They will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The first accused is a bus driver in his late 20s and the second accused is a bus checker also in his late 20s.

The two were arrested by officers from Valelevu following a search conducted inside their bus while en route to Nausori.

The officers seized two plastics containing white crystal confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The arrest was successful due to a tip off.