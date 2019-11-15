Bus conductor charged for unlawful possession of illicit drugs

A 29-year-old bus conductor has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He was allegedly found with clear plastics containing methamphetamine.

The accused was arrested on Friday along Rewa Street by Police officers conducting beat patrol.

Officers searched the man for acting in a suspicion manner and found clear plastics containing white substances confirmed to be methamphetamine.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.