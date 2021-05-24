Bulitavu hails Court ruling

The Court of Disputed Returns has dismissed and struck out the case filed by SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka against Party MP Mosese Bulitavu for alleged breach of Party directives by supporting the National Budget and Bill 17.

Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar made the ruling via video conference this morning.

In his ruling, Justice Kumar stated the Court has found that no directive was issued by the SODELPA Management Board for its Members of Parliament to vote against the National Budget and Bill 17.

He stated, that in the event the directive was issued, it was not communicated to the MPs in writing by the Party Leader/Parliament Leader as required under Section 16.3 (a) of the SODELPA Constitution.

Justice Kumar further added that even if the Board felt there was such a directive communicated, there was no evidence furnished to establish that the defendant (Bulitavu) voted against it.

Outside Court, a jubilant Bulitavu says truth has prevailed.

“We respect the ruling. I think the truth has prevailed. For me, it is another achievement in my political career. This is not the first time I have been challenged.”

Gavoka had sought the action against Bulitavu for his parliamentary seat to be vacated immediately for failure to follow SODELPA directives.