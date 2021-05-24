Home

Court

Brothers front court for alleged series of burglaries

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 20, 2021 11:47 am

Two brothers appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday for their alleged involvement in a series of burglaries and thefts in the Narere area in Nasinu.

The 19-year-old is alleged to have broken into a home along Marita Street, Narere and stolen a television and assorted items.

Nasinu Police managed to recover the alleged stolen items and the accused has been charged with burglary and theft.

His younger brother who is 18-years-old was also charged for similar offences.

He is alleged to have stolen shoes from homes along Mana Road and Omkar Road in Narere this month.

Investigators managed to arrest the accused and recover the alleged stolen items.

He has been charged with burglary and theft.

The two have been remanded in custody as they are alleged to be involved in other burglaries and thefts which are still under investigation.

The two will be produced again in court on Friday.

