Boy charged for sexual assault of half-brother

A 12-year-old boy was charged last month with two counts of sexual assault of his five-year-old half-brother.

According to the statistics released by the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 22 people charged with a total of 48 counts of separate incidents of sexual offences last month.

The ODPP says of the 22 people charged, only one was a juvenile.

There was one incident where a 36-year-old man was charged with the indecent assault of his 17-year-old niece.

The victim’s parents and grandparents were also charged with the wrongful confinement of the victim for allegedly tying her up in chains and keeping her without food for three days.

The offence of wrongful confinement is recorded separately.

A 59-year-old pastor was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman who attended his church.

There was a case where a 67-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old granddaughter.

A 43-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of his 15-year-old daughter while in another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old sister.

There was one incident where a 47-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 51-year-old aunt.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim was unable to verbalize what had happened to her in court.

There were nine incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.