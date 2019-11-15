Home

Boxer Sebastian Singh allowed to travel abroad

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 2, 2020 12:30 pm
Boxer Sebastian Singh

Boxer Sebastian Singh’s bail variation has been approved by the Suva Magistrate’s Court.

Singh is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on the 22nd December, he assaulted his pregnant wife in Suva.

In court today, the Magistrate ordered Singh to furnish a $2,000 bail fee and his passport was released.

It was heard in court that Singh will be travelling abroad.

Two sureties have surrendered their passports.

Singh’s case will be called again on the 16th of next month.

