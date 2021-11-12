Home

Court

Bose charged with corruption related offense

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 12:56 pm
Former Chief Executive of the Ba Provincial Holdings Company Limited, Isimeli Bose.

Former Chief Executive of the Ba Provincial Holdings Company Limited, Isimeli Bose was produced at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva this afternoon.

Bose is charged with two others, Rakesh Prasad and Mohammed Lateef Iman.

They are charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with two counts of corrupt transactions with agents.

Bose and the two were granted bail.

More details to follow.

 

