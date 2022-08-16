Bench warrant out for Singh

[File Photo]

A bench warrant has been issued for convicted Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh who failed to turn up in the Civil High Court for his sentencing today.

Singh was found guilty of contempt of court following a committal proceeding filed against him.

The Civil High Court has also imposed a 10-month jail term in absentia, effective immediately.

The committal proceedings were filed after Singh failed to comply with the orders of the High Court to pay defamation damages to the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General.

Singh had posted an article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page where he made unsubstantiated allegations about the Prime Minister and the Attorney General and the May 2000 coup.

He was ordered to pay $60, 000 each to the PM and the AG with six percent interest on the sum awarded from 7th March 2018 to the date of the judgment, July 2020.

Singh was also ordered to remove the article from his Facebook page and write a public apology in prominent print.

He was also directed to pay $8,000 court costs within 30 days.

However, Singh failed to comply with these orders.