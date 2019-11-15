Home

Beer bottle thrower granted bail

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 24, 2020 4:02 pm
One of the three individuals who threatened and threw beer bottles at Police Officers on Sunday morning has been released on bail.

One of the three individuals who threatened and threw beer bottles at Police Officers on Sunday morning has been released on bail.

The man appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that the man along with two others threw beer bottles at Police officers who were responding to a report of excessive noise from the area.

Police back up were then called in to help in the apprehension of the three individuals before they were taken to the Raiwaqa Police Station.

The case will be re-called again on August 31st for plea.

