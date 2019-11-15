Bank and LTA officers front court for alleged forgery

A bank officer and a Land Transport Authority officer who allegedly forged information to obtain legal ownership of a vehicle appeared in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

Sheenal Devi who is a bank officer is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count each of Forgery and Using Forged Document.

She is alleged to have made a false LTA Application for Transfer of Ownership of Motor Vehicle/Trailer and forging the signature of the owner of the vehicle and entering her mobile number under the “Present Owner” section.

This was alleged to dishonestly induce the duty of the public officials to accept the document as genuine so that she would obtain legal ownership of the motor vehicle.

Bhimlesh Chand, the LTA officer was charged with a count of forgery for allegedly making a false document by certifying that the information entered on an LTA Application for Transfer of Motor Vehicle/Trailer was correct without verifying the details and without the legally registered owner present.

His actions, while serving as the LTA Team Leader for Sigatoka, are alleged to have assisted the first accused to obtain ownership of the vehicle and for the information to be perceived as genuine by LTA.

FICAC Senior State Counsel Sera Fatafehi informed the Court that first phase disclosures were served and requested for strict bail conditions.

The matter was transferred to the High Court with the duo released on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to the 19th of January next year.