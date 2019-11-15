Home

Bailiff charged with Criminal Trespass and Damaging Property

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 25, 2020 4:30 pm
The Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned charges against a bailiff as a result of her attempts to enforce a court order.

Timaleti Adivainakece has been charged with criminal trespass and damaging property.

The DPP says she acted without lawful authority when she entered into a house and tried to evict the tenant.

In the process she allegedly damaged the tenant’s property during the eviction.

Other parties acting in support of the bailiff have not been charged.

The case will be called at the Nausori Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

