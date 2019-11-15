Bail ruling for man who allegedly sold a minor for immoral purposes

A man facing charges for allegedly selling minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes will be re-produced in the Suva Magistrates court this morning for his bail ruling.

Simione Tugi was arrested by the Totogo Operations team on Monday and produced in court yesterday charged with one count of selling minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes.

Tugi is alleged to have sold the victim who was 16-years-old at the time, on two separate occasions to two different men, for the purpose of sexual intercourse.

The offence was committed between January and February 2015 in Nabua.