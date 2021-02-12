Bail ruling for Joshua Rahman next Tuesday

The defense lawyer for Joshua Aziz Rahman told the High Court today that his client is not responsible for the delay in trial.

Rahman, a Canadian national, who is facing drug charges has been in custody for two years now and is to stand for trial next month.

During his bail hearing today his lawyer told the court that they are facing difficulty in visiting Rahman in remand as they have to seek prior approval from the Commissioner Prison and this is affecting their case preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

The defense lawyer also said that due to COVID-19 the court was not sitting last year and the witnesses who are in New Zealand are not able to come to Fiji to give evidence.

He also said that there is no question of his client interfering with the witnesses as majority of them are police officers.

He also added that his client is also not a flight risk as the borders remain closed.

However, the state lawyer said that the delay is not entirely the court’s fault and that Rahman is also at fault because the accused was still sorting out his lawyers when the court was ready to proceed.

Rahman is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered in February 2019 when police raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu, and later tested positive for cocaine.

The High court will rule on the bail on Tuesday.