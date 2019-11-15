Former Fiji 7s player granted bail

Former Fiji Seven’s player Niko Verekauta has been granted a $200 bail by the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.

Verekauta who opted to be represented by a lawyer from the Legal Aid Commission was told by the Magistrate not to re-offend and not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

He is charged with a one count of dangerous driving and a count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that on February 15, Verekauta was driving in a manner which was dangerous while he was intoxicated with alcohol.

The matter has been adjourned to April 1st.