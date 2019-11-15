Court
Former Fiji 7s player granted bail
February 17, 2020 4:50 pm
Former Fiji Seven's player Niko Verekauta has been granted a $200 bail by the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.
Verekauta who opted to be represented by a lawyer from the Legal Aid Commission was told by the Magistrate not to re-offend and not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses.
He is charged with a one count of dangerous driving and a count of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The court heard that on February 15, Verekauta was driving in a manner which was dangerous while he was intoxicated with alcohol.
The matter has been adjourned to April 1st.