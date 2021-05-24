Bail for man in viral video

A 37-year-old man alleged to have assaulted two police officers has been granted a $500 bail bond by the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

David Roland is believed to be the same man whose video went viral on social media over the weekend, where he was in a confrontation with police.

Roland has been charged with one count of serious assault and will reappear in court on the 14th of December.

In the video, the two officers are seen pulling the man even as he tried to explain to them why he was not wearing his face mask properly.

It is also alleged that the man assaulted two police officers before the video was shot.