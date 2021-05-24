Fatal crash driver bailed

The 24-year-old driver who was involved in a fatal accident in Vunisalato Settlement in Naboro earlier this month has been released on bail.

Mohammed Zubair appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court this morning, facing five charges.

The fatal accident claimed the lives of a man in his 20s and an eight-year-old child.

Article continues after advertisement

Zubair is charged with one count of dangerous driving, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The Nadi man was released on a non-cash bail bond of $500, told to surrender his travel documents and not to interfere with witnesses.

The Magistrate was told that Zubair brought himself to police after being given time to recover from the trauma he may have experienced from the accident.

The court was also told that police have seized his driving license which the Magistrate says should not have been done because Zubair is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Police prosecution informed the court that his driving license expired just days after the tragic accident.

Zubair will take his plea on the 18th of February.