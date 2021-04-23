Bail extended for police officers

Five police officers who allegedly planted a bag containing methamphetamine in a vehicle appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police constable, Rusiate Tuga Ralase, Simione Basulu, Inspector Apisalome Vesikula, Samuela Antonio and Constable Orisi Tukana are jointly charged with one count of conspiracy to defeat justice.

Constables Ralase and Basulu face an additional charge of abuse of office for allegedly arresting the complainant without any lawful basis and in abuse of their office which was an arbitrary act.

It is alleged that on 25th April last year the five conspired, and knowingly and maliciously accused a 23-year- old of an offense under the Illicit Drugs and Control Act 2005.

On the same day without any lawful basis Ralase and Basulu allegedly arrested the complainant in the abuse of the authority of their office which was arbitrary and prejudicial.

The matter has been adjourned to June 24th as the court is currently dealing with urgent matters only.

Their bail has been extended.