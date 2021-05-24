Bail extended for Police officer

Bail has been extended for Tavinesh Naicker, who was involved in an alleged hit and run in Suva last month.

The Police officer appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court today for failing to comply with requirements following an accident.

Naicker was the perpetrator of the incident that landed a 23-year-old in critical condition in the hospital.

Naicker told Magistrate Wickramasekara that his previous counsel was a civil lawyer and he will need to look for a new lawyer.

The Prosecution has also filed a submission to amend Naicker’s charges.

His case will now be called on November 23rd for mention.