Pre-trial date set for former FHL CEO

The Suva Magistrates Court has set a pre-trial date for former Fijian Holdings Limited Chief Executive Nouzab Fareed.

The pre-trial will be on the 28th of next month.

Fareed’s case was called in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning for mention.

He is charged with three counts of indecent assault against two female employees of the FHL Group.

The prosecution says they have considered the representation made by the defence however, they will be proceeding with the matter.

The prosecution also said that one of the complainants is currently stuck in South Korea.

Fareed’s bail has been extended until 1st December.