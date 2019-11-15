Home

Bail extended for farmer who cultivated 46 marijuana plants

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 21, 2020 4:30 pm
Bail has been extended for a 40-year-old Tailevu farmer facing drug charges.

Mikaele Tiko appeared before the Suva High Court today.

Tiko faces one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

The DPP counsel today informed the court that the accused has 12 previous convictions related to assault and drugs.

It is alleged that on 19th January last year, police found 46 marijuana plants in his farm which weighed 16.87 kilograms.

The matter will be recalled on February 14th for plea.

 

