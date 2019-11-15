Bail extended for alleged rapist

Bail has been extended for a man charged with rape by the Suva High Court.

The accused is the step-father of the complainant.

He is charged with three counts of rape and a count of sexual assault.

The alleged incident happened in 2018 when the victim was only 16-years-old and continued until last year.

Both the defense and prosecution have been given time to file and serve information.

The case will now be called on the 14th of next month.