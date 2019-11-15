Bail denied for woman in alleged fraud case 

A 38-year-old woman alleged to have defrauded a company of over $89,000 has been further remanded by the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

Anjila Devi was produced in court this morning.

She is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

It’s alleged that between the 2nd to the 4th of October, Devi obtained vehicle parts belonging to Hybrid Auto Center by deception.

Devi allegedly presented a fake cheque to the company amounting to $89,259 and took assorted parts, some of which were recovered by the Southern Division Taskforce in a vacant house in Nadi.

The police prosecution strongly objected to bail.

Devi’s case will be called again next Monday.