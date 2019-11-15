Bail denied for alleged murderer

The trial of a twenty-eight-year-old man alleged to have murdered his pregnant defecto partner in June last year has been fixed for March 2021.

Mosese Sigabalavu had applied for bail but it has been denied and he has been further remanded in custody.

It is alleged that Sigabalavu assaulted his partner who was three months pregnant on June 7, 2019, in Nasese, Suva.

It is also alleged he was intoxicated during the time of the incident.

The High Court ruled that the summary by the prosecution was too strong and therefore bail was not granted.

The High Court Judge says that the charge of murder is top of the criminal calendar and the accused can even be remanded for another year before the trial begins due to the seriousness of the offense.

The defence also told the court that their client has spent nearly a year in remand however, this was not considered by the High Court Judge.

The case has been adjourned to the 19th of June.