Baba’s lawyer asks for suspended sentence

Former politician Jale Baba’s lawyer has asked for a suspended sentence for his client who is expected to be sentenced at the end of this month.

Baba is charged with publishing falsified Voter Lists and false information on Facebook.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge but recently changed his plea.

The court heard that between August and October 2018, he made false statements on social media by publishing falsified voter lists and other false information related to the voter list on Facebook, which he knew to be false.

During sentencing mitigation, lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo said that his client has apologized to the Fijian Elections Office and publicly posted an apology on social media.

Vosarogo also stated Baba is remorseful and had no intention to mislead any voters.

He also said that his client has severe medical history which has affected his abilities.

The state has requested for time to file and serve sentencing submissions.

Baba will be sentenced on February 28th.