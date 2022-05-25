Ba duo remanded for alleged robberies

Two men who were allegedly involved in a series of robberies in the Ba area have been remanded in custody by the Magistrates’ Court.

Tevita Sausau and Wayne Brown are charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of theft, and two counts of burglary.

The two, who are from Navoli Ba are alleged to be involved in eight robbery cases recorded from the beginning of this month in Veisaru, Wailailai and Vuda Street.

It is alleged that they stole cash, jewelry, electronic items, liquor, and personal belongings.

Police have recovered some items alleged to have been stolen, which include jewelry, phones, and personal belongings.

Sausau has been remanded in custody until next Wednesday for a bail ruling.

Brown has been ordered to apply for bail in the Lautoka High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to next Friday.