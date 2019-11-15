Australian drug smuggler drops appeal against conviction

The appeals case of Australian John Nikolic was called in court today.

Nikolic is serving 23 years imprisonment for drug smuggling.

His lawyer Thomson Lee filed an abandonment notice to discontinue the appeal against conviction, and informed the court that he will only proceed with appeal against sentence.

The Appeals Court has informed Lee to file amended grounds and submissions by November 20th while prosecutors have until December 18th to respond.

Nikolic was last year found guilty of two counts of importing an illicit drug, and being in possession of arms and ammunition without holding an arms license.

The 45-year-old imported cocaine and methamphetamine worth an estimated $30 million, and also had two pistols, and 112 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The items were discovered in his luxury yacht ‘Shenanigans’ at Port Denarau Marina in Nadi in 2018.

State counsel Rajneel Kumar also informed the court that they have filed the affidavit of service to Yvette Nikolic through registered mail.

Yvette who is John Nikolic’s wife, was acquitted last year and has returned to Australia. The State is appealing against her acquittal as well.

Both appeal matters have been adjourned to December 23.