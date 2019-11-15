Australian appeals drug smuggling sentence

Australian national John Nikolic serving twenty-three years imprisonment for drug smuggling is appealing his sentence.

The forty-five-year-old was last year found guilty of two counts of importing an illicit drug and being in possession of arms and ammunition without holding an arms license.

Nikolic imported cocaine and methamphetamine worth an estimated $30 million and also had two pistols, and 112 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The items were discovered in his luxury yacht ‘Shenanigans’ at Port Denarau Marina in Nadi on June 22nd last year.

Clad in a white shirt with a yellow tie and navy blue Sulu, Nikolic appeared in the Appeals court this morning.

Nikolic was initially appealing against his conviction as well, but the court has been informed that the Australian has decided to abandon this, and will focus on the sentence only.

His lawyer has sought time to file amended grounds of appeal.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have appealed against the acquittal of Nikolic’s wife Yvette who was also on the yacht.

The State lawyer informed the court that Australian Federal Police contacted Yvette Nikolic to serve appeal documents on behalf of DPP, which she refused to accept.

The State has asked for time to file submissions including an appeal in absentia.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th November.