Auditor General clarifies delay

The Office of the Auditor-General has explained why certain financial reports of some state entities have not yet been audited.

This follows concerns raised by Walesi that the office of the Auditor-General has continued to delay auditing and finalizing its financials for every year since 2015.

Walesi made this statement following claims by some politicians and reports by some media that their financials had not been submitted.

Walesi clarified that its 2018, 2019, and 2020 financials have been submitted for auditing to the Auditor General’s office, and Walesi is still waiting for the audit to finish.

The digital television company says they submitted the 2015 financials in May 2019.

However, the audit began six months later, and the audited accounts were sent back 10 months later.

The Office of the Auditor General stated that it is challenging to audit backlogs of draft financial statements that were not submitted annually over several years within the resources it has been allocated.