Man jailed for attempting to import 20.3kg of methamphetamine

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to nine years two months and 14 days imprisonment by the Lautoka High court.

This is after he attempted to import approximately 20.3kg of methamphetamine into the country.

Sosiceni Toa was found guilty of the first count of attempted unlawful importation of illicit drugs and was acquitted of the second count of attempted unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

The court heard that in 2015, Toa ordered an industrial pressure cooker from Mexico with packets of methamphetamine concealed in it.

At the Los Angeles Airport the consignment was intercepted by the US Customs and Border Protection officers where the contents were tested positive for methamphetamine and were replaced with sand.

The consignment was then subjected to international control delivery monitored by the law enforcement agencies.

The court heard the Fiji Police were alerted and they were aware of the consignment.

After the consignment arrived at the Nadi International Airport where the accused collected it, loaded in his car and rushed out of the airport.

Toa was chased by police officers and he became alert and hid the consignment in a sugar cane field.

The purity level of the illicit drugs is said to be 97.4 percent.

Toa was later arrested and charged.

The father of three will have to serve eight years imprisonment before being eligible for parole.