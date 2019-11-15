ATS workers injunction application denied 

The Suva High Court has denied an application for an injunction against the termination of the Air Terminal Services staff.

The Federated Airlines Staff Association had sought Court intervention on behalf of 595 staff who were given their termination letters last month.

ATS laid off its workers on the basis that it could not provide work as it had suffered a 95 percent reduction in work due to COVID-19.

The Federated Airlines Staff Association had wanted to prevent the termination of its members from ATS as well as a collective agreement signed between the two parties.

The Suva High Court has ruled that while the workers’ angst is understandable given that they’ve lost their livelihood in a single blow, in this case, ATS has fundamental difficulties.

The Court also states that mandatory injunction or re-instating workers is misconceived and the principle of common law is that compensation is the employee’s normal remedy.

The ruling goes on to say the facts do not justify the interventions sought by the Staff Association and the law need not be stretched artificially to accommodate the situation.

It has ruled that ATS exercised its contractual and statutory rights by giving two weeks’ notice of termination, which is also permitted in the collective agreement.

In denying the Association’s application to stop ATS from advertising and hiring other staff, the court stated that it is difficult to see the legal basis to impede the company’s choice of employees.

ATS in its court submissions had explained that the advertised vacancies after staff were laid off, was to have a pool of workers on an ad hoc need basis.

No costs have been awarded.