ATS lawyer claims all employees had accepted their termination

The defense lawyer in the case of the 595 terminated employees of Air Terminal Services says these former staff had accepted their termination letters.

ATS laid off its workers in June this year on the basis that it had suffered a 95 percent reduction in work due to COVID-19.

In the Suva High Court today, lawyers representing Federated Airlines Staff Association says this was a mass termination and a breach of the Collective Agreement between his client and ATS.

He also claimed the declaration of termination was unlawful and there was no consultation done.

However, the ATS lawyer, Devanesh Sharma highlighted that the Collective Agreement has not been breached as this was an individual termination.

Sharma said his client used Article 2, Section B of the Collective Agreement which allows them to terminate individual contracts given two weeks’ notices.

He said because the termination was effective immediately, the two weeks’ notices were covered through payments made to all employees.

The ATS lawyer also says none of the 595 employee filed for employment grievances and they all accepted the payment.

He says this means they all accepted their termination.

The case is continuing in the Suva High Court.