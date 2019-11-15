Home

Assistant DO Macuata charged for falsifying acquittals

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 8:14 am

An employee of the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development in Labasa appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court yesterday for two separate corruption related cases.

In each case, Nanise Tabani Lacanivalu is charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage and one count of Falsification of Documents.

It is alleged that in November 2019, while being the Assistant District Officer Macuata, Lacanivalu failed to distribute $350 in travel allowances to Advisory Council members with she gained for herself.

Article continues after advertisement

She then allegedly falsified acquittals and Minutes to state that the $350 was disbursed to the members and that the documents were made in her official capacity as the Assistant District Officer Macuata.

In the second case, Lacanivalu allegedly falsified duplicate copies of receipts by filling them with a lesser amount than what was written on the original receipts in order to obtain $275 which she was not eligible to receive.

This is alleged to have taken place between May and September 2019.

Lacanivalu has been released on bail and was instructed not to: re-offend, not to interfere with prosecution witness and to surrender all travel documents.

Both cases will be called again on October 12.

