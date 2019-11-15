Assessors find Saula Temo guilty of manslaughter

The three Suva High court assessors today found 20-year-old Saula Temo not guilty of murder.

However the three found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

After a lengthy summing up the three assessors gave their opinion.

Saula Temo is alleged to have murdered Akuila Salavuki who was a tertiary student.

The alleged incident happened at the Suva Foreshore in May 2018.

It is alleged that Temo hit Salavuki with a piece of timber causing his death.

Temo was arrested three months after the alleged incident.

He was arrested from the Suva Remand Centre on the 28th of August in 2018 where he was in remand for another matter.

High court Judge Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his verdict tomorrow afternoon.