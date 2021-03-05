Arson and murder accused remanded, awaiting trial

The case of a man alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old woman in Lami last year has been adjourned to the 19th month to finalize pre-trial details.

Arvind Chand Rai, a carpenter from Narere, Nasinu is charged with one count of arson and one count of murder.

Chand is alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old woman in Lami on the 22nd of July last year.

Fai Yen Chan was found unconscious by firefighters who were responding to a report of a fire at the victim’s house.

Following a post mortem examination, the death was ruled a case of murder.

In the High Court today, the State prosecutor sought time to look into pre-trial issues.

The defense also sought time to fill agreed facts.

The trial date has been set for the 24th of August this year.

Chand has been further remanded in custody.