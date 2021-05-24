Home

Court

Application made to transfer MPs matter

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 19, 2021 4:28 pm

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has made an application to transfer the matter against six SODELPA MP’s to the Suva High Court.

SODELPA MPs Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

MPs Radrodro, Vosanibola, Nawaikula, Qionibaravi and Matanitobua appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court this afternoon while Rasova appeared in the morning.

FICAC’s counsel told the court that they want the matter to be transferred to the High Court as it is of public interest and the accused are parliamentarians.

The court further heard that the accused are alleged law-breakers while still making laws.

The defense counsel argued that everyone is equal under the law and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Anti-Corruption Court will rule on the application against five MPs on the 30th of this month while Rasova’s will be delivered a day earlier.

The other accused is former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash.

