Appeal rejected for man convicted of indecent assault

The appeal of a Suva man sentenced for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl has been rejected.

The security officer was sentenced to two years four months imprisonment last year and filed an appeal for a reduction of the prison term.

In his submission, the man had also stated that his family was facing difficulties while he was in remand.

Article continues after advertisement

The judge rejected the appeal stating the crime was heinous as the victim was a minor.

The judge also stated that his appeal was out of time as it was five months late.