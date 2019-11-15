Home

Appeal rejected for man convicted of indecent assault

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 24, 2020 11:19 am

The appeal of a Suva man sentenced for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl has been rejected.

The security officer was sentenced to two years four months imprisonment last year and filed an appeal for a reduction of the prison term.

In his submission, the man had also stated that his family was facing difficulties while he was in remand.

The judge rejected the appeal stating the crime was heinous as the victim was a minor.

The judge also stated that his appeal was out of time as it was five months late.

