Appeal hearing date for Nasilasila to be set next month

Former Fiji 7s player Amenoni Nasilasila’s date for appeal hearing will be set next month.

Nasilasila who is currently serving his sentence has appealed against his rape conviction.

He appeared in the Appeals Court today.

Nasilasila was convicted of one count of rape and sentenced to eight years imprisonment by the Lautoka High court in 2019.

Nasilasila had raped a 24-year-old woman in Olosara, Sigatoka on December 22nd in 2018.

His lawyer informed the court that he has submitted some more documents to the former defense lawyers through the Chief Registrar however they are yet to reply.

Nasilasila has raised allegations against his former lawyers last year saying that they had failed to tender some documents which included Facebook messages between his client and the victim during the trial.

The matter has been adjourned to March 23rd.