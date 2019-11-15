Appeal applications made for Chinese businessman

Both defense and the state have made applications in the court of appeal in the case of Chinese businessman Aidong Zhang.

Zhang was handed a suspended sentence and slapped with a $100,000 fine by the Suva High Court last year after being convicted of one count of obtaining property by deception and a count of money laundering.

Between June 2014 and January 2016, Zhang deceptively obtained property and engaged in money laundering amounting to over $1.2 million.

He deceived his business partner on the pretext that property was being sold at $5.5 million instead of its actual price of $3.3 million.

Zhang was sentenced to three years imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

In the court of appeal today, the defense made an application on 17 grounds against Zhang’s conviction.

The state made an appeal on the sentencing under two grounds.

Both parties will now have to make submissions before the next hearing on the 20th of November.