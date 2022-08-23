Anti-corruption court dismisses application to call witness

Justin Ho

The Anti-corruption court dismissed an application in the bribery case of Justin Ho.

The 30-year-old is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with bribery and tendering false documents and is represented by his lawyer via skype.

The application was to call for a witness in the case.

However, the High Court Judge dismissed the application this afternoon stating it was not satisfactory.

The Judge stated the applicant can appeal the decision.

The case will be called again on the 1st of September.