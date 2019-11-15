Amended charges against island developer

Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited has pleaded not guilty to new amended charges.

The case was called in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning where the State filed a charge of Undertaking Unauthorised Development and Failure to comply with Prohibition notice.

It is alleged that between June 2017 and December 2018 at Malolo in the Western Division the company carried out development activity on the dry land at Wacia without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report.

On the second charge, it’s alleged the company failed to comply with a prohibition notice issued against them on 1st June 2018.

The hearing for the amended charges will be on the 10th of next month.