Aman Singh’s application for permanent stay refused

[File Photo]

Lautoka-based Human Rights lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh’s application for permanent stay on the matter brought against him by the Prime Minister and Attorney General has been refused.

He had made an application for a permanent stay on the committal proceedings filed against him.

The committal proceedings was filed after Singh failed to comply with the orders of the High Court as he was ordered to pay the Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum more than $149,000 in damages for defamation in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

He was found guilty after he failed to comply with the orders of the High Court.

Singh will be sentenced on Monday.