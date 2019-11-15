Alleged wife killer pleads guilty for the second time

The man who allegedly slit his wife’s throat in Kinoya, Nasinu late last year has pleaded guilty for the second time for a charge of murder.

In court yesterday , Fetai Peni agreed that he has discussed with his counsel the guilty plea.

Peni also agrees that the knife shown to him in court yesterday was what he had used to kill his 47-year-old wife.

The prosecution also read out what Peni had told police during the caution interview.

It was heard that Peni upon returning home on the day of the incident, a neighbor had informed Peni about his wife’s extramarital affair.

The prosecution says Peni waited for his wife to get home in the evening before he asked her if they could have sexual intercourse.

It was heard that the wife refused and so Peni asked if she is having an extramarital affair.

The prosecution says Peni then went to the kitchen to get a kitchen knife which he used to kill his wife.

He later surrendered himself to police at around 11.30 on the night of the incident.

The Judge in the case has not entered the guilty plea as the defense will be making mitigation this Friday.