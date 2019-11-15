Alleged trafficker to take plea next month

A 21-year-old woman charged with domestic trafficking of children will take her plea next month.

Jacquline Sesenieli appeared in the Suva High Court today.

It is alleged that on March 4th, Sesenieli facilitated the transportation of a 16 and 17-year-old girl with intent that the victims be used to provide sexual services.

The State today filed and served the formal information.

Sesenieli’s bail has been extended and the case has been adjourned to the 5th of next month for plea.