Alleged Tik Tok bully charged

A prominent overseas social media commentator allegedly involved in a number of alleged cyberbullying acts will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms the woman is charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act.

Section 24 subsection 1 (c) of the Act states that a person who posts an electronic communication where posting the electronic communication causes harm to the individual commits an offence.

A conviction could mean a fine not exceeding $20,000, imprisonment for five years, or both.

The woman who uses the Tik Tok platform under the user name Nazmeen is alleged to have been creating hatred by using vulgar language.

She is believed to have arrived in the country earlier before being arrested.

It is also alleged that the woman who is a former Fiji citizen bullied a Suva family on Tik Tok late last year.

This happened after a member of the Suva family had purportedly asked Nazmeen to refrain from using vulgarity to attack the government and its members.

It is alleged that she was also involved in a number of open spats with fellow Tik Tok users who disagreed with her vulgarity and animosity.