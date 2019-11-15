Alleged rapist to pay costs of witnesses and assessors

The Suva High Court has ordered a pastor charged in a rape case to pay costs incurred by witnesses and assessors after he failed to attend his trial this morning.

In asking for an adjournment, Ravinesh Chand’s lawyer produced a medical report stating the accused was being admitted to a medical centre and was unfit to attend the trial.

The 36-year-old is charged with three counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and one count of sexual assault including the alleged rape of a 15-year-old student member of his congregation in Luvuluvu last year.

The prosecution did not object to the trial adjournment but requested the accused be required to pay the expenses incurred by the three witnesses and the four assessors who came prepared for the trial.

The Judge ordered that Chand pay a total cost of $465 in three days.

The court will check the medical condition of the accused on Friday and the Judge has fixed a new trial date for the 7th of December.