Alleged rapist further remanded

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 28, 2020 4:50 pm

A man charged with multiple counts of rape has been further remanded by the Suva High Court.

The alleged incidents took place in Nasinu from June 2014 to early January of this year.

The victim is believed to be the step-daughter of the accused and is now only 18-year’s old.

The accused is charged with nine counts of rape.

The state has been given until the 9th of next month to object to bail and defense to reply by October 14th.

The case will be called again on the 16th of next month.

 

