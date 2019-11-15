Alleged rape victim takes the stand

The victim in the rape trial of a 38-year-old man took the stand today.

The 26-year-old told the court that at the time of the incident she obliged to whatever the accused asked her to do as she thought that was her only way out.

She said she was severely beaten by the accused and all she wanted was to be released.

The victim told the court today that in the eight years of her marriage no other man apart from her husband had touched her in such a way and that she felt disgusted by the alleged attack.

It is alleged that the 38-year old man raped the woman on the 18th of January last year.

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted her and caused actual bodily harm.

The alleged incident took place in Kinoya, Nasinu.

The trial continues before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.