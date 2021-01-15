Alleged Nabua attackers further remanded

Two men who allegedly attacked three people in Mead Road, Nabua earlier this month will take their plea on February 28th.

Tevita Badogo and Eroni Bale appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

They are jointly charged with one count of damaging property, one count of criminal trespass, two counts of grievous harm, one count of act with the intent to cause grievous harm, and one count of theft.

It’s alleged the two accused forced their way into a Public Rental Board flat on January 3rd and attacked six people who were sleeping inside.

Two victims allegedly suffered knife injuries in the incident.

The state told the court they need time to file information and disclosures.

The defense lawyer has also been given seven days from when disclosures are filed, before a plea is taken.