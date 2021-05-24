Alleged murderer says he took down Goliath says witness

The trial of a man who allegedly murdered a security guard in Waidradra, Navua in 2019 has started in the Suva High Court.

Fabiano Dakai is alleged to have murdered security guard Timoci Dogai in Navua in 2019.

The state witness took the stand testifying that 22-year-old Fabiano Dakai had told him that he had just defeated Goliath.

Goliath is the most well-known giant in the Bible. He is described as ‘a champion out of the camp of the Philistines but was taken down by David.



Fabiano Dakai.

The third witness told the court that on the morning of the alleged murder while waiting for his transport to work, the accused approached and with a joyful look said he had just returned from the battlefield.

The witness says the accused then told him he was going to court for a matter, and just as he started walking away, he turned and said, “Goliath is down.”

The witness who also related to Dakai says he laughed away and was not aware of what he meant by “Goliath is down.”

He says when he came back from work than he found out about the death of the security officer and then understood the meaning of what Dakai had said.

The second witness who resides in Suva also took the stand saying the body was discovered during a monthly visit to the power station in Navua.

He together with his colleague found security officer Dogai in a pool of blood.

He says he was shocked and called the police.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.